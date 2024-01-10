Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.08

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.08 and last traded at $52.01, with a volume of 323370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.20.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URNM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 12,783.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.