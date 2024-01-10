SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stake Cut by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPSC. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,262 shares of company stock worth $9,013,340. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPSC traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.83. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.51 and a 12 month high of $198.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.54 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

