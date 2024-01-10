SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SSNC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

