Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,021 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.12% of Stantec worth $81,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth $1,330,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 126,274 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Stantec stock opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $80.44.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.61 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

