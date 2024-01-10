Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Starbucks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.09 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.62.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

