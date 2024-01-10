State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 9,600 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $85,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,137,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $606.37. 173,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $378.22 and a one year high of $631.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.32. The firm has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.