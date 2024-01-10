State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,163,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 670,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 1.92% of Teladoc Health worth $58,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $93,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $93,468.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at $541,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,538 shares of company stock worth $1,110,771 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Barclays started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 877,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,677. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $34.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.