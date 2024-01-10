State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 975,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $458.92. 97,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.66. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.