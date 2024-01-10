State of Michigan Retirement System Has $277.49 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,474,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,102,400 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $277,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 965,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after buying an additional 112,838 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in AT&T by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 37,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in AT&T by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 26,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 223,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 38,691 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,860,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,047,064. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

