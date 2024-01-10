State of Michigan Retirement System Has $34.07 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $34,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,259.52.

CMG stock traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,238.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,194. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,459.16 and a 52 week high of $2,348.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,214.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,032.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

