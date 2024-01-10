State of Michigan Retirement System Has $44.76 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $44,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 47,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 36.5% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 171,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 58.2% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.82. 1,715,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,947,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $177.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.