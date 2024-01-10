State of Michigan Retirement System Has $71.96 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $71,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,287,718,000 after acquiring an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after acquiring an additional 219,892 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after acquiring an additional 256,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,788 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $671.51. 340,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,552. The company’s 50 day moving average is $616.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $297.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

