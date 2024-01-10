State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,266 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $36,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,840 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.56. 944,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,356,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.71 and its 200 day moving average is $121.01. The stock has a market cap of $154.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

