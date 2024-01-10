State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $28,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,086 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $46,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MS traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $91.49. The stock had a trading volume of 579,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,328. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $150.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

