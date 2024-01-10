State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $49,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.26. The company had a trading volume of 123,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,859. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $318.88 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company has a market cap of $196.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $406.16 and its 200 day moving average is $388.42.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.