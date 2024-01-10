State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $45,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.78. 725,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,363. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.