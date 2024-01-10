State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 8,700 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in RTX were worth $31,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.95. 650,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,771,289. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.