Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Down 4.1%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 351,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,932,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STEM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Stem Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $556.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.00.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 33.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,438 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 603,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 1.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

