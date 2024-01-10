StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACORFree Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACOR opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACORGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.72 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

