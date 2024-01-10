StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of BCLI opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.22. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

