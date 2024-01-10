StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Neonode has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 100.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
