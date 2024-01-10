StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Neonode has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 100.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neonode by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Neonode by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neonode by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Investor AB acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 1,297.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

