StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $6.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.58.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

