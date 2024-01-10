StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
FENG opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.14.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter.
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
