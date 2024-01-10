StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded HireRight from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.63.

Get HireRight alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HireRight

HireRight Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. HireRight has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $35.98 million, a P/E ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $188.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.57 million.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,879,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,383,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,130,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,576,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.