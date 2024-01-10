StockNews.com Upgrades American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.73.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $21.28 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,453,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,734,000 after buying an additional 60,418 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 233,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 106,397 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,259,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after buying an additional 500,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.