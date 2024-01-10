Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $14.02 on Friday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $958.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 12,707.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 560.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

