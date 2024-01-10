StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 338000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

StrikePoint Gold Trading Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

About StrikePoint Gold

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

