Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Down 4.1%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.91 and last traded at $47.11. Approximately 32,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 693,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPCR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,525 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,632,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 28.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,185,000 after acquiring an additional 352,600 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 706.5% during the second quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 20.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 195,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.