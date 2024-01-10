Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 29.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 390,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 162,555 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $13,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after acquiring an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 37.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,740,000 after buying an additional 5,457,851 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,432,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,498,000 after buying an additional 142,629 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,430,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $618,071,000 after buying an additional 1,558,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,359,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $509,221,000 after buying an additional 114,521 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

