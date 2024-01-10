Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $357.99

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $357.99 and last traded at $347.27, with a volume of 1256717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.25 and a 200 day moving average of $277.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $23,217,307. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $140,751,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 461,808 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,766,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

