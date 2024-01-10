SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 129,889 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,889 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 29.5% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned 4.47% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $166,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 157,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 39,817 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 72,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $28.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.