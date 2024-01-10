SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 15,109 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,423,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 167,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,197 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.51. 74,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,278. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.