SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 275 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,206,354 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average of $66.64.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

