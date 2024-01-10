SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 64,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.87. 6,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $814.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

