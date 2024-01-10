SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires New Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Jabil by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,791,000 after buying an additional 267,049 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Jabil Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.29. 186,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,561. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.76 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.39.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 36,128 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $4,428,570.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,937 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $265,833.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 36,128 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $4,428,570.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $19,085,281 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

