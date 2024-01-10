SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires Shares of 1,725 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

PPA stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.46. The company had a trading volume of 30,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.87. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

