SYM FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.66. The stock had a trading volume of 180,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,851. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.16 and its 200 day moving average is $161.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

