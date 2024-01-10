SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys Shares of 1,000 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,877,000 after buying an additional 3,236,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 43,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,008. The company has a market cap of $591.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.41 and a 52-week high of $109.79.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

