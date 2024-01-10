SYM FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 68.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 296,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SMLF traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $57.47. 11,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,903. The firm has a market cap of $827.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $59.61.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

