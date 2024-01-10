SYM FINANCIAL Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.7% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after purchasing an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 273,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,385. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $86.13 and a 12 month high of $103.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

