SYM FINANCIAL Corp Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 219.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after buying an additional 2,974,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after acquiring an additional 156,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,162,919,000 after purchasing an additional 476,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.16. 782,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.77. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $75.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

