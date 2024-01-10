SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.13. The stock had a trading volume of 78,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,413. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $85.03.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

