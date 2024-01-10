SYM FINANCIAL Corp Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.3% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 101,718 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 471,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 108,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 316,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 59,689 shares in the last quarter.

DFAU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.07. 43,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,370. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

