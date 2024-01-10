SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $107,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,422 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,642,000 after purchasing an additional 336,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,324,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.20. 39,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,468. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $221.56.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

