SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $651,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.59. 782,499 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.00. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

