SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 1,370 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 153.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.78. The stock had a trading volume of 28,055,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,207,664. The firm has a market cap of $743.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.67 and a 200 day moving average of $247.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

