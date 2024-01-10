SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 33,241 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,241 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,859. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.68. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

