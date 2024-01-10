SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 750 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.3% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,805. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

