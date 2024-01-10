SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes $207,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $602,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $274,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 10,781.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Albemarle by 14,047.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 74,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after buying an additional 73,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.78.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.07. The stock had a trading volume of 564,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,740. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.96.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.