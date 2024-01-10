SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 54,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.58. The stock had a trading volume of 314,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.82. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.